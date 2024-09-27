Israel rejects global calls for Lebanon ceasefire, hits Beirut again

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday his government had not responded to a push by the United States and its allies for a 21-day ceasefire in Israel’s fight with Hezbollah. On the other hand, an Israeli warplane struck the edges of the capital Beirut, killing two people and wounding 15, including a woman in critical condition, Lebanon’s health ministry said. That took deaths from hits overnight and during Thursday to 28. The strike killed the head of one of Hezbollah’s air force units, Mohammad Surur, two security sources said, the latest senior Hezbollah commander to be targeted in days of assassinations hitting the group’s top ranks.

“It is an American-French proposal, which the prime minister has not even responded to,” said a statement from Netanyahu’s office, adding that he had ordered the army “to continue the fighting with full force”. In a separate statement, the military said a tank brigade conducted an exercise “a few kilometres from the Lebanese border... in thicketed, mountainous terrain” on Thursday morning.

“During the exercise, the troops enhanced their operational and logistical readiness for various combat scenarios in enemy territory on the northern front,” the statement said. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also vowed to continue striking Hezbollah.

“We will continue throwing Hezbollah off balance and deepening their loss,” he said in a statement issued by his office. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin forcefully advocated for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called reports of an imminent ceasefire in Lebanon “incorrect.” “Let me be clear: Israel and Lebanon can choose a different path,” Austin said at a news conference in London. “Despite the sharp escalation in recent days, a diplomatic solution is still viable.” Austin’s comments come after the US and allies called for a 21-day ceasefire, and Netanyahu said that Israel will continue fighting “with full force.”

“A diplomatic solution, not a military solution, is the only way to ensure that displaced civilians on both sides of the border can finally go back home,” Austin said. Austin also warned that “no one should try to exploit this crisis or expand this conflict” against US forces in the region.

“Make no mistake, the United States remains postured to protect our forces and our personnel across the Middle East,” said Austin. He also said a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah would allow for time to continue working toward a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. British Defense Secretary John Healey and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles echoed their support for the proposed 21-day ceasefire, with Healey saying that Israel has said it is “prepared to accept” the proposal.