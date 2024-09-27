ISSI hosts conference on climate change ahead of COP29

ISLAMABAD - The Centre for Strategic Perspective (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF), convened an international conference titled “Navigating Pakistan’s Climate Action Path: Adaptation, Finance, and Technology.”

The event, held ahead of the COP29 summit, brought together experts from Pakistan and abroad to discuss the country’s climate strategy. Key areas of focus included adaptation, climate finance, and technology. Senator Sherry Rehman, the Chief Guest, highlighted the urgency of bold climate action, noting Pakistan’s extreme weather events and increasing vulnerabilities.

Khazar Farhadov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, emphasized the need for global unity in addressing climate challenges. He outlined Azerbaijan’s commitment to climate finance and adaptation efforts at COP29, stressing the importance of international cooperation.

Senator Rehman also pointed out Pakistan’s climate challenges, both local and global, and underscored that no country can tackle these issues alone. She urged improved climate reporting and emphasized the need for faster implementation of climate finance initiatives, particularly the Loss and Damage Fund.

DG ISSI, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, welcomed participants and reiterated Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, despite its minimal contribution to global emissions. He highlighted Pakistan’s role in the creation of the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27, stressing the need for additional climate finance and a transition to renewable energy.

Dr. Neelum Nigar, Director CSP, echoed these concerns, emphasizing Pakistan’s urgent need to invest in green technologies and climate finance to promote sustainable development and resilience against future climate shocks.

Stefan Burkhardt, Head of Division HSF Asia, discussed the global climate crisis and the need for accelerated action following COP27 and COP28. He praised the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund but stressed the importance of effective implementation for countries like Pakistan. He noted the severe impact of climate change on Pakistan’s economy and called for stronger climate strategies to attract international climate finance.

Dr. Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector of ADA University in Baku, praised ISSI’s role in fostering Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations and acknowledged the efforts of both nations in climate discussions ahead of COP29 in Baku.