Itel Energy illuminates Pakistan's future at 17th solar exhibition

Itel, a pioneering technology brand, proudly launches Itel Energy, ushering in a new era of affordable, innovative, and sustainable solar energy solutions tailored for Pakistan. As the first brand tailored specifically for the Pakistani market, Itel Energy ensures that whenever Pakistanis think about a reliable 3-year replacement warranty, the first name that comes to mind is Itel Energy.

Pakistan's energy landscape is poised for a transformation, and Itel Energy is at the forefront of this change. With over a decade of experience in enhancing lives through technology, Transsion, Itel Energy's parent company, has been instrumental in delivering accessible technology solutions globally. Now, Itel Energy is set to revolutionize the way Pakistan meets its energy needs.

Itel Energy's entry into Pakistan's solar market marks a significant milestone. The company has meticulously crafted its IP54 series of inverters to address the specific needs of Pakistani consumers, offering a compelling alternative to the previously available IP21 and IP65 options.

While IP21 inverters were cheaper but lacked essential features like replacement warranties, and IP65 inverters were too expensive for many, Itel Energy's IP54 series strikes the perfect balance between affordability, durability, and reliability. With its higher ingress protection rating, the IP54 series offers superior resistance to dust and water ingress, ensuring optimal performance even in harsh environmental conditions.

Since its introduction, the IP54 inverter series has seen a surge in demand. Countless units have been successfully installed across Pakistan within a short period. Customers have consistently praised Itel Energy for the exceptional performance, reliability, and value offered by these inverters.

Itel Energy's IP54 inverters have also earned the endorsement of leading solar experts. Mazin Construction Ideas and Tech Inspiration have both highlighted the game-changing nature of the product, particularly emphasizing the unparalleled 3-year replacement warranty and the innovative features such as the built-in WiFi device.

"This Inverter is truly a game-changer in the Pakistani Market. The 3-Year Replacement warranty is a remarkable feature that sets it apart from the competition." Tech Inspiration: "One of the standout features of the IP54 inverter is the built-in WiFi device, which allows for easy remote monitoring and control. This is a significant advantage over other inverters on the market."

Itel Energy understands the unique challenges faced by Pakistani homes and businesses. Unreliable electricity supply, high energy costs, and environmental concerns are just a few of the issues that Itel Energy aims to address. With its cutting-edge solar energy solutions, Itel Energy provides a reliable, budget-friendly alternative to traditional energy sources.

Solid quality: Built to last

Itel Energy’s products are engineered with robust construction to withstand Pakistan’s extreme weather conditions, ensuring consistent performance and longevity. Our commitment to quality means that our products are built to last, providing reliable energy solutions for years to come.

Over voltage protection: Safeguarding your appliances

Our cutting-edge technology includes advanced over voltage protection, safeguarding your household appliances from damaging voltage fluctuations. This ensures the safety and longevity of your appliances, giving you peace of mind and protecting your investments.

Customer-centric approach

At Itel Energy, we prioritize our customers’ needs. We promise a prompt response to customer queries within 24 hours, guaranteeing hassle-free support and minimizing downtime. Our customer-centric approach ensures that you receive the best possible service and support.

Launching a complete series of IP54 inverters

We are excited to announce the launch of our complete series of IP54 inverters, ranging from 1.5KW to 12KW. These inverters are designed to meet the diverse energy needs of Pakistani homes and businesses, offering robust protection and high performance.

Innovative solutions

Understanding Pakistan's energy needs

Have you ever experienced sudden grid fluctuations while charging your phone, forcing you to rush to unplug it to prevent damage? Or has your AC sparked due to quick shutdowns? Itel Energy's inverters promise to keep your household appliances protected, handling up to 150% unbalanced load.

Tailored solutions for Pakistan's energy needs

IP54 and IP66 Inverters: Built to withstand Pakistan's extreme weather conditions, ensuring consistent performance and robust protection



Smart All-in-One ESS (Energy Storage System): Providing reliable power backup for lighting, fans, and charging devices, with 24-hour non-stop electricity supply.



Providing reliable power backup for lighting, fans, and charging devices, with 24-hour non-stop electricity supply. High-Performance Lithium-ion Batteries: Offering longer life cycles and enhanced safety for both residential and commercial users.

Our promise to Pakistan

At Itel Energy, we prioritize localized solutions, offering:

Long Replacement Warranties

Fast service

24/7 support



Key features of Itel Energy Solutions for Pakistan

Itel Energy offers a comprehensive and personalized solar solution designed to meet the unique needs of Pakistani consumers:

Superior Protection: Engineered to perform efficiently in Pakistan's diverse and challenging weather conditions, ensuring a reliable energy supply with robust protection against extreme weather.



Exceptional Performance: Built with high-quality materials, our solutions provide enhanced energy storage capacity and longevity, ensuring stable operation even during frequent power fluctuations.



Affordable Solutions: Leveraging local insights, Itel Energy delivers high-quality products and dependable services that cater to the needs of Pakistani consumers, offering cost-effective solutions without unnecessary features.



Join the movement

Visit Itel Energy at the 17th Solar Exhibition, held at the Karachi Expo Center from September 26th to 28th. Discover how Itel Energy is empowering Pakistan with clean energy solutions.

"Itel Energy is committed to powering a brighter, more sustainable future for Pakistan," said Andy Yan, CEO at Itel Energy. "Our goal is to make clean, affordable, and reliable energy accessible to everyone, building on our years of service to the Pakistani market."

By choosing Itel Energy, Pakistani homes and businesses can contribute to a cleaner, greener future while enjoying significant cost savings.

Itel Energy differentiates itself from competitors through: