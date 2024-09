A last-minute goal from sealed a dramatic 1-0 victory for Atletico Madrid against Celta Vigo on Thursday, lifting them to third place in the LaLiga standings.

Alvarez netted his second goal of the season from an Antoine Griezmann cross, while Jan Oblak’s crucial saves helped Atletico avoid a second consecutive draw.

Despite Celta's dominance in possession, they suffered their first home defeat, with goalkeeper Vicente Guaita admitting Alvarez’s clever finish made the difference.