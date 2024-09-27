Friday, September 27, 2024
KP CM’s brother files defamation suit against Governor Kundi

3:22 PM | September 27, 2024
Faisal Amin, brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has filed a defamation lawsuit against Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for making corruption allegations.

As per details, the suit was filed in district court after Kundi failed to respond to a legal notice demanding an apology and Rs500 million in damages.

Faisal Amin claims that the governor's accusations, made during a TV show, damaged his reputation and political career.

Earlier, CM Gandapur had also sent a defamation notice to Kundi for alleging that the chief minister approved the draft of Operation Istehkam Pakistan during an Apex Committee meeting, demanding a retraction and Rs1000 million if no apology was issued.

Tensions have escalated between Gandapur and Kundi, with threats of blocking grants and occupying the governor’s house. Kundi responded by saying he would defend the Governor’s House if necessary.
 
 

