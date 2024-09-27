Friday, September 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Laborer dies of electrocution, another suffers burns

NEWS WIRE
September 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  A labourer died of electrocution, while another suffered burns near toll tax stop, Satiana Road on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, some workers were loading cloth on a truck when a part of the truck body touched the live electric wire. As a result, two workers suffered electric shocks. The labourer Muhammad Shani (18) son of Imran was killed on the spot, while Maqsood (24) suffered burns. They were residents of Chak No 373-GB, Sammundri. Rescue team shifted the victims to Civil Hospital.

Motorcyclist hit to death

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident here at near Roshanwali Jhal, Sammundri Bypass Road on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, a 50-year-old Bhawal son of Muhammad Umar, resident of Okara, was on its way when a speeding bus hit him to death. The body was handed over to police concerned.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1727325544.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024