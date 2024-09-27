Laborer dies of electrocution, another suffers burns

FAISALABAD - A labourer died of electrocution, while another suffered burns near toll tax stop, Satiana Road on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, some workers were loading cloth on a truck when a part of the truck body touched the live electric wire. As a result, two workers suffered electric shocks. The labourer Muhammad Shani (18) son of Imran was killed on the spot, while Maqsood (24) suffered burns. They were residents of Chak No 373-GB, Sammundri. Rescue team shifted the victims to Civil Hospital.

Motorcyclist hit to death

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident here at near Roshanwali Jhal, Sammundri Bypass Road on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, a 50-year-old Bhawal son of Muhammad Umar, resident of Okara, was on its way when a speeding bus hit him to death. The body was handed over to police concerned.