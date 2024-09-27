Lahore Youth Festival 2024 set to feature thrilling sports events

LAHORE - Major preparations are underway for the Lahore Youth Festival 2024, as Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Muzaffar Khan Sial, and Commissioner Lahore Division, Zaid bin Maqsood, led a crucial organizing committee meeting at Punjab Stadium on Thursday. The meeting brought together key officials, including Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, and representatives from various departments, including Higher Education, School Education, Punjab Police, and the PHA. Notable attendees included Malik Ghulam Fareed, District Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Shah, and SSP Abdul Wahab. Director General Sports Punjab, Pervez Iqbal, provided a comprehensive briefing during the meeting, where various proposals were discussed to ensure the festival is organized successfully. The events are expected to take place at both Punjab Stadium and Fortress Stadium.

Secretary Sports Muzaffar Khan Sial announced that thousands of students from universities and schools will participate in exciting competitions, including marathons, cycling, athletics, and tug-of-war. “This festival will provide a significant platform for talented players from educational institutions to showcase their skills,” he said.

Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood added that the festival will also feature cultural performances, aligning with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He noted that the registration process for participants will begin soon.

In addition, Director General Sports Punjab, Pervez Iqbal, assured that the Sports Board Punjab will offer comprehensive support, including all necessary sports facilities and technical officials to facilitate a smooth organization of the Lahore Youth Festival. He also mentioned that the festival’s logo will be unveiled at an impressive ceremony, further highlighting the significance of this mega event.