Landi Kotal police seize 7-kg narcotics

Peshawar - Landi Kotal police have successfully thwarted a drug smuggling attempt, seizing a substantial quantity of narcotics in the process.

Authorities recovered 4 kilograms of heroin and 3 kilograms of crystal meth (ice) from a suspect, identified as Nadar Gul, son of Hanar, a resident of Mukhtar Khel. A case has been registered, and the suspect has been transferred to custody for further investigation.

Under the direction of District Police Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal, a robust campaign against drug dealers and smugglers is ongoing throughout the district. Acting on a tip-off, SHO Landi Kotal Adnan Afridi, alongside SHO Azmat Wali and other police personnel, intercepted the smuggling attempt at Landi Kotal Bypass.

The arrested individual confessed to his involvement in the illegal drug trade, admitting to supplying heroin and ice to various areas and specific clients. The estimated value of the seized drugs runs into the millions. DPO Khyber Rai Mazhar Iqbal stated that operations will continue until the complete eradication of drugs in the region.