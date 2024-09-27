Friday, September 27, 2024
LDA seals 136 properties

Staff Reporter
September 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified crackdown on commercialisation fee defaulters and illegal commercial use and sealed 136 properties in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours. According to a spokesman for the authority, the Town Planning Wing conducted operations on Wahdat Road in Allama Iqbal Town and Mustafa Town, sealing two dozen illegal commercial properties. Similarly, the teams took action on Wednesday and sealed 112 properties.

As many as 65 properties were sealed on Jail Road, Hamdard Chowk Township, Khayaban-e-Firdousi, and surrounding areas, while 47 properties were sealed in Sabzazar, Shadman, Wahdat Road, and Tolinton Market.

The properties included hospitals, clinics, banks, grocery stores, renowned brands, schools, offices, bakeries, private banks, and other properties. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner-I Asaduz Zaman and Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali.

Multiple notices were issued to these properties before the operation.

