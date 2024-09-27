LHC disposes of Bushra Bibi’s plea for details of cases

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by Bushra Bibi, the wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, seeking details of the cases registered against her.

The single bench, comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, heard the petition filed by the PTI founder’s wife. During the proceedings, a provincial law officer submitted a police report stating that 11 cases had been registered against Bushra Bibi in Rawalpindi, and one in Attock. At this stage, a federal law officer apprised the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also filed a reference against Bushra Bibi and it was related to the Toshakhana. Subsequently, the court disposed of the petition in light of the police report and the statement from the federal law officer. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended its stay order till October 2, against the pronouncement of trial court’s verdict against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in 190 million pounds case.

The court, however, allowed the accountability court to continue the trial proceeding against the accused. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Auranzeb heard the appeals against the dismissal of acquittal pleas. During hearing, NAB prosecutor Rafay Maqsood prayed the court to adjourn today’s hearing. He said that the accused were not cooperating with the trial process. The chief justice remarked that the court wouldn’t interfere into the trial, adding that the concern court would view the matter if the accused are not cooperating. The court adjourned the case till the October 2.