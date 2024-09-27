LHC orders fines for littering and lane violations to combat pollution

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shahid Karim, while hearing applications related to smog mitigation, ordered the enforcement of fines for littering on roads and failing to follow lane traffic rules.

During the proceedings, the Judicial Water Commission revealed that dead chicken meat was being sold in Tollinton Market, calling for urgent action.

In response, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) lawyer confirmed an operation was conducted in the market, highlighting the need to involve the Tollinton Market Association. Selling dead chicken meat was emphasized as a legal offense.

Justice Karim also raised concerns about some restaurants selling substandard water, directing authorities to ensure that water sold in the market complies with Pakistani standards.

The court further observed that rising temperatures in September are a worrying consequence of climate change.

Justice Karim noted that adhering to traffic lanes could significantly reduce pollution levels in the city.