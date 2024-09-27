Friday, September 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LHC orders fines for littering and lane violations to combat pollution

LHC orders fines for littering and lane violations to combat pollution
Web Desk
4:38 PM | September 27, 2024
National

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shahid Karim, while hearing applications related to smog mitigation, ordered the enforcement of fines for littering on roads and failing to follow lane traffic rules.

During the proceedings, the Judicial Water Commission revealed that dead chicken meat was being sold in Tollinton Market, calling for urgent action.

In response, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) lawyer confirmed an operation was conducted in the market, highlighting the need to involve the Tollinton Market Association. Selling dead chicken meat was emphasized as a legal offense.

Justice Karim also raised concerns about some restaurants selling substandard water, directing authorities to ensure that water sold in the market complies with Pakistani standards.

The court further observed that rising temperatures in September are a worrying consequence of climate change.

Justice Karim noted that adhering to traffic lanes could significantly reduce pollution levels in the city.

Police arrest two suspected bandits after shootout, seize weapons and motorcycles

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1727418094.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024