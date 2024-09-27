Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Defence Secretary for over two years

The federal government has appointed Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali as the new Secretary of the Ministry of Defence.

The Establishment Division issued a notification confirming his appointment for a tenure of two years and three months, starting from October 1, 2024.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, who is currently serving in the military, will take on the role following his retirement on October 1. His term as will run from October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2026.

The notification states, “Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), Arty, is appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Defence, for two years and three months, with effect from 01.10.2024 to 31.12.2026, upon his retirement, with the approval of Prime Minister and until further orders.”