Man killed, son injured for resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI - A man was shot dead and his son wounded by robbers in Korangi on Wednesday, police said. They said Abdul Malik, 50, and son Kashif, 30, drew Rs1 million cash from a local bank near Bilal Chowrangi. As they came out from the branch, three armed muggers on a motorcycle intercepted them and tried to snatch the money from them, the police said, adding that they put up resistance and the robbers opened fire on them, causing bullet injuries to the father and the son.

The police said that victim Kashif pulled out his licensed pistol and fired at the robbers. A bullet hit a suspect, who was arrested by the police.

Korangi SSP Tauheed Rehman Memon said that Abdul Malik was critically injured and died.

The police said that the wounded suspect was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he died during treatment. He was identified as Imtiaz Hussain. The SSP said that the police recovered Rs300,000 from his possession.

The SSP claimed that during the exchange of gunfire some cash fell onto the road and some passers-by took it away. He said that the deceased suspect had a past criminal record as there were two FIRs registered against him at the Korangi and Korangi Industrial Area police stations pertaining to possession of illegal weapons and robbery.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was shot dead in Baldia Town on Wednesday evening, police said.

The Ittehad Town police said that Mohammed Asif was travelling on a motorcycle with another person. As there was a traffic jam on the main road near Power House, they took a dirt road, where some suspects tried to stop him. When he did not stop they fired at him and a bullet hit him in the hand, travelled through the body and pierced his heart, proving fatal. The police said that the pillion rider had fled the scene. The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.