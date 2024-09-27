Man shot dead by rivals in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A man was killed by his rivals at Chak No 13 SB Bhulwal Sadr on Thursday. A police spokesperson said members of Irshad group entered the home of Sajid and gunned him down while Raasib, Yasir, Abdul Rehman, Ehsaan and Afzal sustained injuries. The police with Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Bhulwal, the spokesperson added.

Man killed in road mishap

A man was killed in road accident here at Jouharabad-Khushaab Road near Usman Hotel here on Thursday. A police spokesperson said that Muhammad Nouman (44) resident of Khatwan area was going to Jouharabad on his motorcycle when suddenly the two-wheeler collided with a speeding dumper which resulted into his spot death. Further investigation was under way.

Cattle thieves netted

Sadr Bhulwal police on Thursday nabbed two cattle thieves recovered valuables worth Rs241,000 from their possession. The raiding teams raided at different localities and netted Zain and Kashif. A police spokesperson said that crackdowns against cattle thieves and motorcycle lifters would continue on daily basis.