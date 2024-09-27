Mashal Azam reappointed as Special Assistant in KP cabinet

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi has approved the appointment of Yousafzai as a special assistant in the provincial cabinet.

The decision came after the KP Chief Minister forwarded the summary, which received the governor's assent.

The approved summary has been sent back to the Chief Minister’s office for further action.

This development follows Yousafzai's recent denotification as Adviser to the Chief Minister on Social Welfare, after allegations surfaced accusing her of violating the party's austerity policy.