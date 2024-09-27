Medical Allowance Crisis

A large number of serving and retired employees of Radio Pakistan (Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation — PBC) have been denied their rightful medical allowance for more than two years.

In July 2022, the federal government quietly altered Radio Pakistan’s autonomous status, resulting in a change from special pay scales to government pay scales. This sudden change entitled both serving and retired employees to a medical allowance, which is determined by their salaries and pensions.

Furthermore, the federal government increased salaries and pensions by 15 per cent. However, Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired employees only received their increased salaries and pensions in November 2023, leaving four months’ arrears still unpaid.

I kindly request the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and the Federal Secretary for Information to look into this matter, so that the serving and retired employees of Radio Pakistan can begin receiving their due, albeit long-denied, medical allowance from this month onward. As for the arrears, it seems they may never be forthcoming. This assistance would greatly help them purchase their medicines, which many employees are currently paying for out of their own pockets.

M.Z. RIFAT,

Lahore.