Friday, September 27, 2024
Mepco disconnects 100 tube-wells over non-payment

NEWS WIRE
September 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA  -  The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) disconnected connections of more than 100 defaulters of agricultural tube wells in Burewala over the past two days. According to official sources, transformers were also removed from the premises of major defaulters. The action is underway to recover over Rs2 billion in outstanding dues from the defaulters. According to SE MEPCO Circle Malik Waseem Akhtar, nearly Rs4 billion is owed by agricultural tube-well consumers in the Vehari Circle, including arrears, current bills, and disputed charges. The operation has been intensified following government directives, the MEPCO was disconnecting connections of defaulters and seizing transformers.

