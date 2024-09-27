MNA Waqas made PTI info secy

ISLAMABAD - Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday appointed its vocal MNA Sheikh Waqas Akram as the new Central Information Secretary by replacing Raoof Hasan.

According to a notification issued by Chairman PTI Gohar Khan, the appointment has been made on the instructions of party founder Imran Khan with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the party chairman has appointed former information secretary Hasan as head of the PTI Policy Think Tank. The newly formed think tank will give policy guidelines to the party on different matters.

Hasan was removed from his position a day after he made a statement that PTI has a policy to engage with the establishment. His remarks were later rebutted by the PTI chief Khan.

The party had nominated Akram for the position of its chief spokesperson in the first week of September when Salman Akram Raja was appointed secretary general PTI.