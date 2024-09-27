Friday, September 27, 2024
Pakistan, Iraq Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Ties at UN Meeting

Pakistan, Iraq Agree to Strengthen Bilateral Ties at UN Meeting
APP
3:20 PM | September 27, 2024
National

Pakistan and Iraq have committed to enhancing their bilateral relations, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia' Al Sudani agreeing to expand cooperation during a meeting on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly session.

Prime Minister Shehbaz praised the longstanding ties between the two countries, rooted in shared historical, cultural, and religious connections. He also appreciated Iraq’s arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims.

Both leaders expressed concern over the ongoing violence in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and greater humanitarian support for Palestinians. They pledged to work together at international forums, including the UN and OIC, to push for peace and accountability for the violence in Gaza.

