Pakistan signs deal to sell JF-17 Block-III aircraft to Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD - As part of its efforts to enhance defence cooperation with friendly countries, Pakistan has recently signed a contract for the sale of JF-17 Block-III fighter aircraft with Azerbaijan.

According to the ISPR, the delivery of the aircraft would help bolster airpower capabilities of Azerbaijan. It said during his recent visit to Pakistan, Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, was briefed on the combat capabilities and versatile employment options of JF-17 BLOCK-III fighter aircraft. Pursuant to President Aliyev’s visit and on request of the government of Azerbaijan, Pakistan deployed PAF contingent at Baku to participate in the ADEX-2024 showcasing the aerial prowess and static display of Pride of Pakistan JF-17 Thunder Block-III. “During the deployment, JF-17 carried out air-to-air refuelling from PAF Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft deploying in a single hop to Baku, Azerbaijan, demonstrating long haul capability and reach of the PAF’s fighter jet.”

The media wing of the military said that President Ilham Aliyev visited the static display of JF-17 BLOCK-III and later witnessed an enthralling aerial demonstration of JF-17 Thunder, showcasing the agility and manoeuvrability of the fighter jet alongside the professional competence of PAF pilots.

The JF-17 Thunder Block-III is an AESA Radar and Long Range BVR equipped 4.5 generation Multi-Role fighter aircraft which is capable of undertaking wide array of combat missions providing contemporary airpower employment options thus strengthening the national security paradigm of Azerbaijan. President of Azerbaijan has said that the support extended by Pakistan would go a long way in consolidating the existing military cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, fostering closer defence collaboration and strengthening the warm brotherly ties between the two nations.