Pakistani refineries producing cancer-causing fuel: MPs

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) has observed that Pakistani refineries have failed to reduce the content of manganese in petrol and sulphur in HSD, which is spreading cancer and causing asthma, and directed to upgrade the local refineries to produce quality fuel (Euro-V), saying we cannot let the people die due to substandard fuel.

While presiding over the meeting of the Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division), Chairman Committee Syed Ghulam Mustafa Mahmood said that local refineries are spreading cancer in the country through low standard fuel. These refineries are causing asthma to the people, he remarked and added that the local refineries do not even produce Euro-II quality fuel.

The Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division (MoEPD), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Pakistan State Oil (PSO), and Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) briefed the committee on fuel quality benchmarks in Pakistan. The quality of fuels sold in the Pakistani market is defined in the specifications notified by DG Oil, MoEPD. They explained that fuels are acquired from both imported products and domestic refineries, which are initially verified by the HDIP. The OGRA’s Enforcement Department then conducts gasoline quality inspections and penalizes noncompliance with fuel requirements. The secretary informed that the country’s imported products have shifted to Euro-5 since 2021, covering 50% of total consumption, and the Pakistan Oil Refining Policy provides incentives for revamping and upgrading existing refineries within five to six years. The committee was informed by xhairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority that all the refineries have to sign agreement for the upgradation of the existing refineries by October 21, 2024. The survival of the local refineries lies in upgrading them, he said and added that these refineries have no future without upgrading. Chairman Committee said that the local refineries have failed to reduce the content of manganese in petrol and sulphur in HSD. The substandard fuels are spreading cancer and causing asthma.

“Bring the local refineries to Euro-V otherwise we cannot let the people die due to substandard fuel,” Syed Ghulam Mustafa Mahmood told chairman Ogra. The chairman of the committee asked that “why don’t we leave these refineries to the free market,”. Secretary Petroleum replied that the country needs refineries to meet the strategic needs of the country. Taking notice of existing substandard fuel quality, the committee directed that the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) may take notice of the causes behind the production of substandard fuel quality. Managing Director Pakistan State Oil informed the committee that the country’s LNG consumption has reduced. “We have signed an agreement with Qatar as we were asked by the power sector for the supply of 600MMCFD LNG,” he said and added: “However, now power sector is not taking LNG which is creating difficulty for PSO”.

“This is not right, sign a formal agreement for LNG supply with the power sector,” member committee Naveed Qamar asked PSO. The Committee also took serious notice of the officers’ absence from the meeting and unanimously decided to summon the officers or any other person if they consistently failed to appear in the meeting of the committee. The meeting was attended by MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Mujahid Ali, Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Malik Saif Ul Malook Khokhar, Gul Asghar Khan, Salahuddin Junejo, Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada, Asad Alam Niazi, Jamal Shah Kakar, and the secretary, senior officers of the Ministry and its attached departments.