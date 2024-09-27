PM to raise international issues at UNGA: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address international issues at the United Nations General Assembly today (September 27). During a weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that the Prime Minister would emphasize Pakistan’s stance on critical matters such as Palestine and Kashmir.

Baloch noted the Prime Minister’s participation in key events, including the ‘SDG Moment’ on Sustainable Development Goals and the ‘High-Level Meeting on Existential Threat posed by Sea-level Rise.’ She indicated that the Prime Minister will advocate for international support to help developing nations escape debt traps exacerbated by climate-related disasters and an unjust global financial system.

The spokesperson addressed concerns regarding the recent attack on foreign diplomats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, assuring that Pakistan remains committed to ensuring their security. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with the country working on stricter guidelines to prevent future occurrences. Baloch emphasized that the security and well-being of foreign diplomats in Pakistan are paramount.

Baloch condemned Israel’s ongoing violations of international law, urging immediate global intervention to hold Israel accountable for its actions. She described Israel’s recent military aggression against Lebanon as a significant escalation in an already unstable Middle Eastern region and a grave violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty. Furthermore, she highlighted Israel’s ongoing occupation and human rights abuses in Gaza as part of a systematic genocidal campaign.

The spokesperson expressed her shock at Israel’s recent actions, particularly the delivery of decomposing bodies of 88 Palestinians to Gaza, criticizing this as a barbaric act that violates international humanitarian law. She called on the international community to ensure that Israel reveals the identities of the deceased and returns their remains to their families with dignity.

Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to voicing concerns over Israeli atrocities at international forums, particularly during the ongoing session of the UNGA. She reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding support for Palestine and the necessity of a just and peaceful resolution based on international resolutions.

Providing an update on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group meeting on Kashmir, Baloch reported that Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif briefed the group on the dire situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The meeting resulted in a joint communiqué reaffirming the OIC’s support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people and condemning human rights abuses in IIOJK.

Baloch emphasized that the so-called elections in IIOJK cannot replace the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people. She reiterated Pakistan’s ongoing political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri cause and urged the international community to press India for a resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

In response to a question regarding Pakistan’s regional connectivity initiatives with Central Asia, Russia, and Belarus, Baloch underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan. She stated that Pakistan is collaborating with neighboring countries to ensure Afghanistan does not pose a threat to regional security. She also reiterated concerns about the use of Afghan territory by terrorist elements targeting Pakistan, stressing the need for international engagement to promote peace and prosperity.

Regarding the recent meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pazeshkian, Baloch described the relationship as crucial. The two leaders discussed forming a joint working group to enhance bilateral economic cooperation, including the Pakistan-Iran Gas Pipeline, and expanding road and rail networks for better regional connectivity.