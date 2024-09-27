PMD issues countrywide alert amid rising dengue cases

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an alert following a considerable rise in dengue fever cases across the country. The alert has been issued for major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Hyderabad, and Larkana, particularly vulnerable to the outbreak and expected to surge in October, according to weather officials. The Department noted that dengue mosquitoes are most active two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset. Authorities have urged stakeholders, including the National Health Agency and dengue control centres, to play a proactive role in curbing the spread of the virus. During the past 24 hours, 73 new dengue-positive cases emerged in Rawalpindi, bringing the total number of dengue-positive patients under hospital treatment to 143. According to the officials, extensive awareness campaigns, urging citizens to take preventive measures, have not yielded the desired results either.