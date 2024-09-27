PTI finalizes plans for protest at Liaqat Bagh

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized its strategy for tomorrow's protest at in Rawalpindi.

According to party sources, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the demonstration.

PTI leaders from Islamabad will travel to in convoys, with instructions for party workers to gather at the location by 2 PM. In the event of roadblocks, workers have been directed to protest wherever possible. The convoys will include participants from Islamabad, northern Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additionally, the Insaf Lawyers Forum will provide legal support in case of any arrests during the protest.