PTI leaders raise alarm over threats to Law and Constitution in Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz has voiced concerns that the law and constitution are under threat in the country.

Speaking to the media alongside Sheikh Waqas Akram, Faraz highlighted that the Toshakhana case has been registered four times against PTI founder Imran Khan.

Faraz asserted that despite ongoing efforts to convict Khan, he remains resilient both mentally and physically, predicting that any potential sentence would likely be overturned by a higher court.

The senator also expressed apprehension regarding the ongoing detention of Bushra Bibi, labeling her a non-political figure who is being unlawfully imprisoned to exert pressure on PTI leadership. “There is no justice for even the most prominent figures in the country, so what hope can a common person have?"

Faraz questioned, alleging that the country’s political, legal, and constitutional frameworks are being manipulated for the benefit of a specific ruling group. He condemned recent constitutional amendments, describing them as "satanic amendments" intended to manipulate the electoral process and maintain power for the ruling elite.

Sheikh Waqas Akram, another key PTI leader, echoed Faraz's concerns, accusing the current government of introducing constitutional amendments solely to undermine Imran Khan and the PTI. “These amendments are aimed at further weakening PTI, but as long as we exist, we will oppose these changes with all our might,” Akram declared.