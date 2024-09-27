PTI MNA Adil Khan Bazai denies reports of joining PML-N

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-supported MNA Adil Khan Bazai has firmly denied allegations of joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a statement, Bazai affirmed that he was elected as an MNA with the backing of PTI and has submitted his affiliation certificate to the Sunni Ittehad Council, clarifying that he has not submitted any documents to join the PML-N.

He also addressed the false reports circulating in the media regarding his supposed switch to PML-N over the past several months, emphasizing his commitment to remaining with the PTI.