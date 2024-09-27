Friday, September 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI MNA Adil Khan Bazai denies reports of joining PML-N

PTI MNA Adil Khan Bazai denies reports of joining PML-N
Web Desk
8:01 PM | September 27, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-supported MNA Adil Khan Bazai has firmly denied allegations of joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

 In a statement, Bazai affirmed that he was elected as an MNA with the backing of PTI and has submitted his affiliation certificate to the Sunni Ittehad Council, clarifying that he has not submitted any documents to join the PML-N.

He also addressed the false reports circulating in the media regarding his supposed switch to PML-N over the past several months, emphasizing his commitment to remaining with the PTI.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1727418094.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024