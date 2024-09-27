Punjab govt imposes Section 144 in 7 cities of province

The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 in seven cities of Punjab ahead of the Public Service Commission (PSC) exam.

As per details, the notification has been issued for September 28 and 29, 2024 for seven cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan.

The restrictions will be in place from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm around the exam centers. Non-essential individuals will not be allowed within a 100-yard radius of the exam centers.

The PPSC exam will be held in 25 exam centers across the 7 cities. The exam is scheduled for September 28 and 29, 2024.

The imposition of Section 144 is aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing any unauthorized gatherings or activities that may disrupt the exam process.

Earlier, the government of Punjab had imposed Section 144 in 12 cities across the province for the MDCAT test on September 22.

The imposition of section 144 was to ensure a secure exam environment and prevent cheating.

Only candidates and supervisory staff were allowed inside the exam centers, while the movement of unrelated individuals was restricted within 100 yards of the exam centers.

Additionally, protests and demonstrations were also banned near the exam centers in the cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujarat, and Rahim Yar Khan.