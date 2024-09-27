Punjab govt to launch crackdown on medicine shortage, price hike

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announced a swift crackdown on those responsible for shortage of essential medicines, including insulin, and the recent surge in drug prices. The announcement came during an emergency meeting, held on directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, following alarming reports of insulin shortages and price hikes. Chairing the meeting on Thursday, the minister warned that strict action would be taken if the shortage of insulin and other crucial medicines is not resolved within the next 24 hours. He stressed that individuals attempting to exploit the situation by overcharging for medicines would face severe penalties. Khawaja Imran Nazir reminded stakeholders that hoarding medicines or inflating prices is a clear violation of the Drug Pricing Policy 2018, and such activities would be curbed immediately. He reassured the public that government hospitals have sufficient stocks of insulin and dismissed claims of widespread shortages in the market.

“Those who jeopardize public health for personal gain will not be spared,” said the minister. “It is the fundamental right of the people to have access to basic health facilities and affordable medicines.” The minister further emphasised his commitment to resolving pharmacists’ concerns and strengthening the drug control regime across the province. According to pharmacists’ reports, no recent stock replenishment of essential medicines has been observed in Punjab, coupled with rising prices. High-ranking officials, including Secretary of Health Nadia Saqib, Additional Secretary of Drug Control Qalandar Khan, DG Drug Control Muhammad Sohail, and Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Salimi, attended the meeting alongside pharmacists from Lahore.