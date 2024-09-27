Punjab imposes section 144 ahead of PTI's Rawalpindi protest

The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi ahead of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for Saturday, September 28.

The provincial authorities have also banned all public gatherings and political activities in the city.

A notification was issued by the Home Department, which also requested the deployment of Rangers from the federal government to maintain order.

In a preemptive move, the district administration sealed the Liaqat Bagh venue, where the protest is set to take place, with police presence significantly increased inside and around the park.

Reports indicate that security forces locked the gates of Liaqat Bagh and directed individuals who had come for a walk to vacate the area.

PTI has called on its supporters to gather at Liaqat Bagh at 2 PM on Saturday, despite the security measures.