Rana Sanaullah vows to bring back Pakistan’s golden era in hockey

LAHORE - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, , reaffirmed the government’s commitment to reviving Pakistan’s dominance in field hockey, during his address at the 37th Junior Hockey Championship on Thursday. Speaking at the event, Sanaullah, who also serves as the Federal Minister for IPC, highlighted the need for immediate reforms to uplift hockey and urged various departments to form their own hockey teams. “Hockey is our national sport, but unfortunately, we have lost the prestige we once enjoyed. Our goal is to regain that lost glory and restore Pakistan’s status as a hockey powerhouse,” he said. When asked about pending dues of the PHF, assured that any outstanding payments to the Pakistan Hockey Federation would be settled, reaffirming the importance of hockey as the national sport and the collective desire for its improvement. He added: “The PSB has been directed to create a framework that recognizes and rewards athletes capable of securing international gold or silver medals.” The minister stressed that efforts are being made to promote a winning mentality among athletes, encouraging them to aim for global success. He acknowledged the challenges within various sports federations but expressed optimism that the newly formulated Sports Policy will introduce necessary reforms and improvements.