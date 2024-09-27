Reserved seats: ECP again throws the ball in Supreme Court

Election Commission again seeks top court’s clarification on implementation of its judgment on PTI’s case after promulgation of Elections (Second) Amendment Act, 2024.

ISLAMABAD - The controversial reserved seat issue has been shifted to the apex court, as the electoral watchdog after intensively deliberating the matter once again sought guidance from the Supreme Court (SC).

The top election regulatory body sought this guidance after thoroughly deliberating the matter with the consultation of legal brains. As the commission, in its order by the apex court, received an order for the implementation of its majority judgment on the reserved seats case.

The members of the commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) yesterday finally reached consensus to seek the guidance from the Supreme Court (SC) about the reserved seats. The commission, in its plea, mentioned the Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq’s letter stating that amendments were made to the Election Act after the top court’s verdict declaring the opposition party eligible for the reserved seats.

As, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq last week wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the recently approved ‘Election Amendment Act’. It was mentioned in the letter that the court’s verdict [12th July] was “incapable of implementation” after the amendments to Election Act 2017. The commission yesterday sought the advice from the Supreme Court (SC) on whether to prioritize the amended Election Act or the detailed verdict to resolve the reserved seats’ quandary.

In its application to the court, the ECP explained that the July 12 ruling came before the new law was enacted and asked for guidance on whether to follow the amended parliamentary law or the Supreme Court’s previous ruling. As the court in its September 14 order sought implementation of its majority judgment on reserved seats case.

The PTI the other day had also asked the ECP to immediately notify the 38 returned MPs in their fold following the order of the Supreme Court (SC). The National Assembly (NA) house will be completed after finalization of the reserved seats issue, pending for the last six months.

The current national assembly has set this example for the first time, as earlier the reserved seats matter were resolved following the set formula in less than a month after the oath-taking ceremony of the parliamentarians.

In the current political scenario, the reserved seats matter is important as it will have an impact on the numerical strength related to two-third majority.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has again sought Supreme Court’s clarification on implementation of its judgment on reserved seats of women and non-Muslims to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as Elections (Second) Amendment Act, 2024 promulgated with retrospective effect.

In this regard, the ECP Thursday filed a petition before the Supreme Court, submitting that in the peculiar circumstances, it finds itself in precarious situation in as much as if it discharges the obligation forthwith, as per eight-judge order dated 14-09-24, then it nullifies the law enacted by the Parliament and vice-versa.

The SC clarification dated 14-09-24 said: “The list required to be issued by the Commission in terms of paragraph 8 (read with paragraph 10) of the Short Order is nothing more than a ministerial act, for the information and convenience of all concerned, and has no substantive effect.”

It warned; “The continued failure of, and refusal by, the Commission to perform this legally binding obligation may, have consequences. This obligation must be discharged forthwith.”

The petition maintained that the Speaker National Assembly on 19-09-2024 wrote a letter to the Commission asserting that the majority judges’ order dated 12-07-2024 is prior to the amendments has been nullified after the promulgation of the Act, 2024. The Speaker’s letter underlined the principle of Parliamentary supremacy and required the Commission to act upon the existing law. The petition mentioned that Speakers of the Punjab and Sindh Assemblies also called upon the ECP to implement the Elections (Second Amendment) Act, 2024.

The Commission submitted that it had implemented the majority judges’ order dated 12-07-2024 with regard to 39 candidates on 24-07-24, but for the remaining 41 candidates it had filed an application before the Supreme Court that in the absence of a valid organizational structure of PTI who will confirm the political affiliation of the returned candidates on behalf of the political party.

The petition stated that the Commission being a constitutional body has always governed its affairs in accordance with the law of the land and in due compliance with the constitution. It was with this intent that the ECP approached the apex court to seek a clarification. The Commission has not delayed the matter rather had applied to the Court forthwith, as per para 6 of its short order.

The petition outlined that the Supreme Court has time and again deliberated over the issue of the power of the legislature to legislate irrespective of the judgment of a Court. The essence of the principle is to ensure nothing is in derogation to the powers of the Parliament.

The Commission submitted that the apex court has held categorically in judgment [PLD 1981 SC 61] that as long as the law, enacted by the legislation holds the field the same shall bound and be effective till set at naught or declared otherwise. The same principle has been affirmed by the Supreme Court in judgment PLD 2010 SC 828. Its para 19 illustrates; “very law of the land, so long as it exist on the statute books has to be respected and must be followed.”