Friday, September 27, 2024
Rupee gains 16 paisas against dollar

September 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 16 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.84. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.75 and Rs280.25 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs1.93 to close at Rs 309.02 against the last day’s closing of Rs310.95, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.91, whereas a decline of Rs1.72 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs370.32 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs372.04. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisas and 03 paisas to close at Rs 75.60 and Rs 74.02, respectively.

