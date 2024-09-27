RYK DC chairs meeting to ensure immunisation of children

RAHIM YAR KHAN - A meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Parvez to complete the immunisation course for children under the age of five. According to DC Office, the meeting was attended by CEO District Health Authority Dr Ghazanfar Shafiq, DHO Dr Liaqat Chauhan, WHO representative Dr Mufikr Mian, Dr Muhammad Umar Farooq, Dr Imran and other relevant officers. During the meeting, the DC emphasised the importance of preventive measures to protect children under five from infectious diseases. He stressed that the completion of the immunisation course is mandatory and parents must ensure their children under five complete the course.

The DC directed the health authorities to conduct a comprehensive awareness and publicity campaign to highlight the importance of immunisation.

CEO Health Dr Ghazanfar Shafiq informed the meeting that the immunisation campaign will be carried out in the district from October 1 to 30, 2024 with the support of the World Health Organisation.

He said the district health authority has completed all the preparations, and the teams have been trained.

The CEO Health stated that the support of public representatives, religious leaders, elders and teachers of each area will be crucial in this campaign.

He added that the health department teams will set up camps at the neighbourhood, village and town levels to vaccinate children under five.

The WHO representative Dr Mufikr Mian assured the meeting that the World Health Organisation will provide full support to the health authority in the immunisation campaign.

He mentioned that recent years have seen children under five affected by infectious diseases, resulting in deaths and access to vaccines is mandatory to prevent such occurrences.