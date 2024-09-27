SBBMU organises conference on Family planning

LARKANA - Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SBBMU) Larkana organised first international conference under the theme of “Family planning, the way to increase the age to a sustainable world” on Thursday in Chandka Medical College Auditorium hall. Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho Health and Population Minister was the chief guest. Dr Pechuho highlighted that linking assembly seats to population numbers may hinder population reduction efforts. She also stressed that Sindh’s combined Department of Population and Health should be replicated in other provinces, like Punjab and KPK, to tackle health and population issues effectively. Secretary of Population Welfare Department Balochistan Abdullah Khan noted that Pakistan’s rapid population growth, currently ranking fifth globally, may lead to it becoming the fourth most populous country in 26 years. Parliamentary Secretary of Health and Population Department, Nida Khuhro, Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch, Secretary Population and Welfare Hafiz Abdul Hadi Bulo, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.