Friday, September 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SBBMU organises conference on Family planning

NEWS WIRE
September 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -   Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SBBMU) Larkana organised first international conference under the theme of “Family planning, the way to increase the age to a sustainable world” on Thursday in Chandka Medical College Auditorium hall.   Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho Health and Population Minister was the chief guest. Dr Pechuho highlighted that linking assembly seats to population numbers may hinder population reduction efforts. She also stressed that Sindh’s combined Department of Population and Health should be replicated in other provinces, like Punjab and KPK, to tackle health and population issues effectively. Secretary of Population Welfare Department Balochistan Abdullah Khan noted that Pakistan’s rapid population growth, currently ranking fifth globally, may lead to it becoming the fourth most populous country in 26 years.   Parliamentary Secretary of Health and Population Department, Nida Khuhro, Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch, Secretary Population and Welfare Hafiz Abdul Hadi Bulo, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

One dies, 16 injured in Swabi police station blast: DPO

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1727325544.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024