Friday, September 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Scholar emphasizes teachings of Prophet Muhammad

Our Staff Reporter
September 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   Renowned Islamic scholar, Prof. Dr. Shamsul Haq, has emphasized the need to make the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) the focal point not only of individual lives but also of collective life, with institutions embodying the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH). He delivered a special lecture on the topic of Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Peshawar Medical College.

Dr. Shamsul Haq stated that the foremost feature of the Prophet’s life was His impeccable character. He presented a supreme example of good morals and righteous action. He added that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), through knowledge, practice, and sacrifice, formed a pious society that freed people from the bondage of other humans, granting them dignity and honor.

He further remarked that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a revolutionary leader who transformed an entire society in just 23 years and established a strong Islamic government.

Itel Energy illuminates Pakistan's future at 17th solar exhibition

He is the “Mercy to all the worlds” and the “Seal of the Prophets.” By teaching the balance between worldly life and religious duties, as well as rights and responsibilities, He transformed the world.

The President of the Society for Literature and Arts, Ayatullah, served as the stage secretary, while Ehsanullah recited the Quran and Hamza Farooq presented a Naat (poetry in praise of the Prophet (PBUH)). Students and faculty members attended the lecture.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1727418094.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024