SCO Emergence

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is rapidly emerging as a powerful entity, challenging the long-standing dominance of the United States. With the inclusion of Belarus in July 2024, the SCO now consists of ten nations: China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, India, Iran, and Belarus. Together, these countries control 80% of Eurasia’s landmass and represent 40% of the world’s population. The bloc boasts an impressive GDP of $23 trillion, accounting for 25% of the global total.

The SCO poses a direct challenge to US hegemony, particularly as it continues to strengthen its ties with developing countries. Pakistan and India joined the organisation in 2017, marking a significant milestone for the SCO. China and Russia, two key players within the bloc, are leading efforts to foster cooperation among member states while diminishing US influence in their affairs. Initiatives such as de-dollarisation and the establishment of the New Development Bank (NDB) in 2015 are key steps taken by these nations to promote a new world order. For instance, in 2023, over 92% of trade between China and Russia was conducted in their local currencies.

Interestingly, most SCO member countries are landlocked, which shields them from US sanctions. Pakistan, a member of the SCO, has the opportunity to leverage the organisation for its benefit, depending on how effectively it engages with the bloc. The SCO has the potential to become a major global power in the near future, but its success will depend on the cooperation and unity of its member states.

WASEEM MURAD,

Sohbatpur.