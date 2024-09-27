Security forces kill 8 terrorists in NW operation

ISLAMABAD - The security forces have killed eight terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, said the media wing of the military on Thursday. According to the ISPR press release, the operation was conducted on Wednesday night on the reported presence of terrorists in the area. It said that an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and Khawarij during the operation and, as a result, eight terrorists were killed.

“On night 25/26 September, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Razmak, North Waziristan district, on reported presence of Khwarij,” the ISPR said.

It further said during conduct of the operation, intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and khwarij, as a result of which, eight terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. The military further said that sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as, it added, the security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.