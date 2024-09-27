Seminar raises awareness on drug abuse

Peshawar - A seminar on drug abuse awareness was held on Thursday at the University of Peshawar, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE). The event was part of a series of initiatives launched on the directives of Kamran Ahmad Afridi, Secretary Higher Education, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aimed at tackling the increasing menace of drug addiction among youth and its connection to violent extremism.

The seminar’s primary objective was to raise public awareness and foster community-led initiatives to prevent drug abuse, particularly in educational institutions. Participants, including academics, professionals, and students, engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the socio-psychological effects of drug abuse and the urgent need for preventive measures.

Speakers underscored the devastating impact of drug addiction on individuals and families, as well as its role as a catalyst for violent behavior, including extremism. Dr. Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer at KPCVE, stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of extremism by confronting societal issues like drug abuse. He stated, “At KPCVE, we are committed to protecting our communities from the harmful effects of drug addiction, which not only destroys lives but weakens the social fabric. Prevention begins with responsibility, awareness, and education. Together, we can build a safer, healthier future.” Dr. Khan expressed pride in partnering with the University of Peshawar on such a vital initiative.

Dr. Azlan, an officer from the Excise and Narcotics Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighted the need for a holistic approach to building resilient communities. He urged participants to promote rehabilitation programs and raise awareness to support individuals struggling with addiction. “Drug abuse destroys families, dreams, and futures. Stay informed, make healthy choices, and say no to drugs for the sake of your future. The Anti-Narcotics Force is here to support the creation of a drug-free tomorrow,” he added.

Provost Dr. Fazal Rehman of the University of Peshawar lauded the joint effort and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to safeguarding the well-being of its students and the wider community. He stated, “By educating our youth about the dangers of drug abuse, we are not only securing our future but also building a safer society. Together, we can foster a culture of awareness, resilience, and prevention within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s universities.”

The seminar concluded with a call to action for sustained collaboration between government agencies, academic institutions, and civil society organizations in combating drug abuse and promoting healthier, safer communities. Notable attendees included Dr. Syed Muhammad Aslam Shah, Senior Social Medical Officer from Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr. Imran Ahmad Sajid from the Department of Social Work, KPCVE Principal Research Officer Mr. Kamran Khan, Aimal Riaz Khan, and Dr. M. Jamal Nasir, Deputy Director of the Students Society at the University of Peshawar.

The event culminated in an awareness rally, where participants, instructors, and students marched together to raise awareness about the risks of drug abuse and promote positive actions for a drug-free society. This collaborative effort reinforced the importance of empowering individuals with knowledge and tools to live healthier, drug-free lives.