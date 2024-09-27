Senator Siddiqui urges retired information secretaries to play role as think-tank

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Party Leader of PML-N in the Senate and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Thursday that each retired bureaucrat who had served as information secretary held the stature of an academy in their own right. “You can offer excellent training and guidance to the younger generation. By acting as a think tank, you should provide guidance to the government and relevant institutions regarding the field of information,” he said during a luncheon held in his honour by former secretaries of information. Attendees included retired secretaries Khawaja Ijaz Sarwar, Syed Anwar Mahmood, Ashfaq Gondal, Saba Mohsin, Imran Gardezi, Chaudhry Rasheed Ahmad, Zahida Parveen, Shahira Shahid, Saeeda Tahir Khaili, Shafqat Jalil and Rao Tehsin Ali Khan. The participants expressed their gratitude to Senator Siddiqui, acknowledging his consistent support in addressing journalists’ issues and matters related to the Ministry of Information.