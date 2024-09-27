Sindh govt says doctor accused of blasphemy killed in fake encounter

KARACHI - Presenting the findings of an inquiry into the killing of a doctor accused of blasphemy by police in Mirpurkhas, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Thursday said the police had ‘staged the encounter’. Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar, accused of sharing blasphemous posts on social media, was shot dead during a gun battle with the police in Mirpurkhas on September 19, authorities said.

Last week, Lanjar had announced the removal of top police officials of the Mirpurkhas division and added that the committee would ascertain whether the doctor was killed ‘extra-judicially’.

Addressing a press conference at the Directorate of Social Media office, Lanjar said, “We believe in the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law, and will protect the rights of every citizen in the province.” He said the People’s Party had always advocated for democracy and people’s rights, and added, “Our party chairman is against any kind of extremism in the country. Sindh home minister said, “In the aftermath of MirpurKhas tragedy, we have removed DIG Mirpurkhas from his post and assigned Zubair Dreshak as the new DIG to strengthen the rule of law and boost the morale of police. SSP Umerkot and Mirpurkhas have also been removed from their positions. Sindh Home Minister said that a comprehensive 31-page report had been prepared, investigating all aspects of the Mirpurkhas/Umerkot tragedy. “Based on the report, we are ordering FIRs against involved officers, and the committee has recommended registering FIRs against the perpetrators. If the victim’s family doesn’t file a case, the Sindh Government will pursue it. No matter how influential or senior an officer is, we will hold everybody accountable,” said Sindh Home Minister.