Speakers call for bold climate action, global unity

Islamabad - A bold climate action and global unity on key agendas like climate finance availability and access to ensure resilience among communities of less developed countries against global warming impacts hold key importance to achieve the goals relating climate change.

This was stated by the speakers on Thursday an international climate conference titled “Navigating Pakistan’s Climate Action Path: Adaptation, Finance, and Technology” convened by the Centre for Strategic Perspective (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF).

Organized ahead of the COP29 summit, the conference brought together leading experts from Pakistan and abroad to deliberate on the country’s climate strategy, focusing on key areas like adaptation, climate finance, and technological advancements. In his key note address at the inaugural session, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov emphasized the urgent need for global unity in tackling climate change. The ambassador highlighted Azerbaijan’s commitment to promoting peace, climate finance, and adaptation efforts at COP29, stressing that international cooperation was essential for achieving a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

Speaking as chief guest, Senator Sherry Rehman stressed the urgency of bold climate action at the upcoming COP, referencing the encouraging statements made by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan on renewable energy and financing. She highlighted Pakistan’s unique climate challenges, which were both local and global, emphasizing that no country could face such crises in isolation. As a developing country on the frontlines of climate change, she said, Pakistan was experiencing increasingly extreme weather events, including successive record-breaking summers over the last four years.

Sherry Rehman stressed that Pakistan’s economy, natural resources, and people were all at risk, yet the country remained underprepared for an unpredictable future. She pointed out that while global discussions, such as the Summit of the Future, aimed to set ambitious climate goals, they often fell short of the necessary commitments. Sherry said Pakistan, having led the G77 during COP27, continued to advocate for developing countries to unite on a common agenda.

However, she warned that the clock was ticking faster for vulnerable nations like Pakistan, with the current decade being crucial for achieving climate targets – not the distant 2050.

Sherry Rehman also called for improved climate reporting, noting that many developing countries lacked the capacity to measure emissions accurately. She criticized the slow pace of climate finance and underscored the vital importance of accelerated operationalization and increased capitalization of the Loss and Damage Fund. She also stressed that global North-South financial transfers must accelerate, underlining the need for focusing on ‘Internationally Determined Contributions’ as well.

Sherry Rehman underscored the need for enhanced citizens’ involvement and local climate action, urging Pakistan to strengthen its environmental protection agencies.

Climate justice, she emphasized, must be at the forefront of global discussions, ensuring no country or community was left behind, and Pakistan should play a leadership role in that regard.

ISSI Director General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his remarks, welcomed the participants and highlighted the critical importance of the dialogues in shaping Pakistan’s climate strategies. He expressed gratitude to HSF for its partnership and acknowledged the distinguished speakers, including government officials, civil society representatives, and international experts for their contributions.

He recognized Senator Sherry Rehman for her relentless advocacy for climate justice and her leadership role in securing a global outcome on the creation of the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 at Sharm-el-Sheikh in 2022. He emphasized Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, despite contributing less than 1% to global emissions, referencing the devastating 2022 floods and the urgent need for adaptation measures. Pakistan’s leadership at COP27, particularly in the creation of the Loss and Damage Fund, was a pivotal moment for climate-vulnerable nations, he added. Looking ahead to COP29, Ambassador Mahmood stressed the importance of securing additional climate finance from developed countries and ensuring greater transparency.

He also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to a renewable energy transition, while balancing energy security for developing nations. CSP Director Dr Neelum Nigar, in her introductory remarks, emphasized Pakistan’s urgent climate challenges, highlighting the need for investment in green technologies, climate finance, and adaptation measures to build resilience and promote sustainable development.

Stefan Burkhardt, Head of Division HSF Asia, highlighted the global climate crisis, emphasizing the need for accelerated action following COP27 and COP28. He praised the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 but stressed the importance of effective implementation, particularly for vulnerable countries like Pakistan.

He urged Pakistan to strengthen its climate action strategy to access resources and attract international climate finance. Dr Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector at ADA University in Baku and member of the Azerbaijan Parliament, praised ISSI for fostering Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations and highlighted ADA’s leadership in uniting experts for COP29 climate change discussions in Baku.

The inaugural session concluded with Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman Board of Governors ISSI, presenting shields to the chief guest and keynote speaker.