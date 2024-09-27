Talk or not to talk: A deliberate policy of deception

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been blowing hot and cold when it comes to its wish for talks with the establishment to get some space for it in the present political dispensation.

In a latest development, incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan disowned the statement of his party spokesperson Raoof Hasan that PTI was still ready for talks with the powers-that-be.

A day earlier, Hasan in an interview said that it was PTI’s policy to engage with the establishment as dialogue between both sides has become inevitable for the sake of the state.

After PTI’s September 8 rally in Islamabad, Khan himself said his party had closed all doors of talks with the establishment. In the past, the ex-premier had remained a strong proponent of entering into a dialogue with the establishment but had been opposing the idea of any engagement with the incumbent ruling parties.

The recent remarks of Hasan following a disclaimer from his party chief confuses many as to what is the strategy of the PTI about opening negotiations with the establishment.

This inconsistency in the policy of the party either to talk or not to talk raises some questions: Whether it is a sign of desperation or a deliberate policy of deception or both.

It is quite obvious that PTI founder Khan’s statement of not talking with the establishment has come out of his sheer disappointment after finding no sign of positive engagement from the latter. Khan still believes in talking with the establishment only and has never been an advocate of negotiating with the political stakeholders. He time and again has said that he would only talk with those who wield real power and there was no use of talking with the political parties who act on the establishment’s dictation.

For the past few months, the jailed leader has desperately offered an olive branch to the military establishment only to find himself in sheer desperation after getting a cold shoulder from the other side. At one point, he had even nominated three senior leaders of his party to lead such proposed talks.

At the same time, it apparently looks that the PTI has a policy of deception by giving an impression that it has closed all doors of talks with the establishment and prepares to start a mass movement, only to put pressure on the powerful quarters.

Reports emerging from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suggest that the provincial Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had been trying to engage with the establishment even after the earlier statement of his party chief that there would be no talks. Earlier this week, he met with the former prime minister in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail and updated him about all such developments.

In the opinion of many analysts, this policy of deception of ‘talking and not talking’ with the establishment would continue until the PTI succeeds to achieve its political objectives.