Friday, September 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Teachers protest pension reforms, privatization

Teachers protest pension reforms, privatization
Ahmad Nabi
September 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

Khyber   -  The teachers’ community disapproved of pension reforms and the privatization of government schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a protest rally held in front of Jamrud press club on Thursday. Organized on the call of the All Government Employees’ Grand Alliance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the rally was led by the All Teacher Association (ATA) Khyber and the School Officer Association (SOA), attracting a significant number of teachers.

Addressing the gathering, district head of ATA Naseer Shah Afridi, President of SOA Shah Jehan Afridi, and others categorically condemned the government for implementing anti-teachers and anti-government employee policies. They expressed their unity in safeguarding their rights, stating that the federal and provincial governments had targeted government employees, depriving them of their old-age benefits in the name of pension reforms, which they deemed unfair.

Punjab govt imposes Section 144 in 7 cities of province

The speakers criticized the incumbent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for granting state-run schools to select individuals without following proper procedures under the guise of privatization.

They argued that this practice denied poor children their right to free education. Protest demonstrations have been initiated across the province to compel the government to retract the decisions regarding the privatization of government schools and pension reforms, which they claimed are against the interests of employees and the general public.

Participants carried placards inscribed with slogans against the pension reforms and the privatization of government-run schools. They chanted slogans loudly before dispersing peacefully.

Tags:

Ahmad Nabi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1727418094.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024