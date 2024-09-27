Teen kidnapped at gunpoint in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN - A young girl was kidnapped at gunpoint in the Bahmanian village near Nowshera Virkan on Thursday. According to police reports, Waqas Hussain, a local youth abducted 18-year-old Faiza Rani, a daughter of a widow named Shamim Bibi. The incident occurred while Shamim Bibi was in Nowshera Warkan to purchase supplies. The Nowshera VIrkan police have registered a case and are busy in investigating the incident.

BISP launched funds for 11,862 deserving individuals

The distribution of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Thursday officially started at the Nowshera Virkan Sports Complex, aimed at helping deserving individuals in the community. According to AC office, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Naveed Haider visited the sports complex to assess the seating arrangements for beneficiaries. He emphasised to local incharge Shahzad Jamal the importance of conducting the distribution transparently. So far, 587 individuals have benefited from the fund which is set to assist a total of 11,862 deserving people in the area. The distribution process is ongoing and will continue until all eligible recipients have received assistance.