Test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missile 'fully legitimate': China

China on Thursday defended its first test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in decades, with the rocket falling into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.

Amid disapproval from abroad, Col. Zhang Xiaogang, the country's Defense Ministry spokesman, said the launch was "fully legitimate" and "reasonable.”

China's Rocket Force test-fired an ICBM into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday at 8.44 a.m. (0044GMT), carrying out the trial with a dummy warhead, according to the ministry.

The missile fell into a designated area in international waters, it added.

"It is in line with international law and international practices and is not directed against any country or target," the ministry said.

On China’s nuclear policy, Zhang said it was "highly stable, consistent and predictable."

"China always follows a policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and a nuclear strategy that focuses on self-defense," he added.

This was Beijing's first known launch of an ICBM in 44 years, and it is estimated that the missile traveled some 12,000 kilometers (about 7,455 miles).

It came ahead of China's national day on Oct. 1, when the world's second-largest economy will celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The ministry claimed it had informed all relevant countries in advance, as the launch was a routine arrangement in the Rocket Force's annual training plan.

But Japan criticized China for the launch, saying it was not given any advance notice.

“China's growing military activity is a serious concern,” government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters Wednesday in Tokyo.

Australia seeks explanation, New Zealand calls launch ‘unwelcome’

Earlier today, the Chinese People's Liberation Army released pictures of the ICBM launch which fell near French Polynesia, an overseas territory which said Paris had been notified by Beijing.

While the US said it received "some advance notification of this ICBM test," Australia said it sought "an explanation" from China.

New Zealand called the launch "an unwelcome and concerning development."

Citing Japan’s pacifist Constitution, Zhang urged Tokyo to “learn from history” and “be prudent in words and deeds in the field of military security.”

“In recent years, Japan has accelerated the adjustment of its combat force system, accelerated the construction of new combat fields, (and) developed long-range offensive capabilities,” said Zhang, adding that this clearly shows “its tendency to return to the path of militarism.”

Such developments violate Japan's Constitution and are “a destruction of the post-war international order,” said Zhang.

“We urge the Japanese side to do more things that are conducive to maintaining regional peace and stability, rather than going against the trend,” he added.​​​​​​​