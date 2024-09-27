Three robbers injured, held after encounter

KARACHI - Three robbers were injured and arrested with arms, looted cash, mobile phones and motorcycle after exchange of fire with police in the metropolis on Thursday. According to details, three robbers were engaged in looting citizens at gunpoint. The police getting the information reached the scene and robbers started firing and attempted to flee which led to an encounter.

In fire exchange, all three robbers were injured and arrested with three pistols, bullets, cash, snatched cell phone and a motorcycle. The injured robbers were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.