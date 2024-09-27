Friday, September 27, 2024
UHS announces MDCAT results, two candidates secure top position

Web Desk
9:36 PM | September 27, 2024
The University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the MDCAT results on Friday, with 56,519 students having appeared for the medical and dental college admission test across Punjab.

According to a UHS spokesperson, 48,051 candidates achieved more than 55% marks. The top position was shared by two students, Zainab Munir and Iqra Azam, who both scored 199 out of 200.

Per the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), a minimum of 55% marks is required for admission to medical colleges, while 50% is needed for dental college entry. The results are available for download on the UHS website.

UHS Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, commended his team for ensuring the exam was conducted transparently.

