Usman Wazeer knocks out Indian opponent in just 65 seconds

September 27, 2024
BANGKOK  -  Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer delivered a stunning performance by knocking out India’s Thehlak Selvam in just 65 seconds during their World Youth Boxing Championship bout on Thursday.

The highly-anticipated welterweight contest, held at Space Plus Boxing Arena, saw Usman dominate from the outset. The 22-year-old wasted no time, unleashing a series of powerful strikes that left Thehlak visibly shaken and struggling to recover.

Sensing the opportunity, Usman landed another decisive blow, sending his opponent crashing to the mat. The referee swiftly intervened, declaring Usman the winner by technical knockout (TKO) just one minute and five seconds into the six-round bout. This victory marked Usman’s 14th consecutive win in professional boxing, further solidifying his growing reputation in the sport. Earlier this year, he also secured a TKO win against Thailand’s JatsadaPithakdantha in the third round.

With an impressive career that includes World Youth, Asian, and Middle East titles, Usman boasts a knockout ratio of 71%, with this latest triumph being his 10th knockout victory.In his post-fight speech, Usman made an appeal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for peace and harmony between the two nations.

