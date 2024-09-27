Woman recovered from swindler gang

MUZAFFARGARH - City police station recovered a woman from swindler’s gang and arrested four accused here on Thursday. A police spokesperson said that the victim Farah Khan, resident of Multan was taken to Layyah by a swindler gang comprising some seven members as they lured to provide her job in their so-called company. The accused namely Muhammad Usman, Ifi, Nadeem alongwith the woman accomplice, Mano Bibi took the lady to some unknown location in Layyah where Usman subjected the plaintiff to physical assault. Later, they sold the victim to another four members’ gang. The accused including— Saad Awan, Muhammed Kalim, Nadeem and Naveed also assaulted her before beating her severely until she succeeded to escape from their den.