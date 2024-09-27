Zahid Mahmood added to Pakistan squad for 1st Test against England

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made one addition to the squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against England, with leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood joining the team for the first Test.

The Pakistan-England Test series opener is scheduled to be held in Multan from October 7 to 11, while the training camp kicks off on October 1. Zahid Mahmood will join the camp in Multan, but the squad will be trimmed to 15 players before the start of the first Test.

Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali have been named as reserve players and will continue participating in domestic matches to stay match-ready. “Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali will remain on reserve duty but will keep playing domestic cricket to ensure they’re match-fit,” the PCB confirmed in a statement.

The PCB explained that all three players—Zahid, Kamran, and Mohammad—are part of the Test team setup, but a 15-player squad is sufficient for the home series due to cricketing and logistical considerations.

Head coach Jason Gillespie recommended that the selected players be withdrawn from the Champions One-Day Cup playoffs to give them rest ahead of the series.

“Given the hectic domestic and international schedule, it’s important our players get the rest they need before the Test series against England,” said Gillespie.“We’re excited to face England in Pakistan and look forward to playing in front of our fantastic supporters,” he added.

PAKISTAN TEST SQUAD: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zahid Mahmood.